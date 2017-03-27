Two brothers and sister having breakfast.

How to Help Your Family Beat Obesity

1. To lower your family’s odds of obesity, cook meals home — and skip TV at dinner.

By Misti Crane at the Ohio State University

2. The age of Brexit and Trump are proving Francis Fukuyama right about ‘the end of history.’

By Paul Sagar in Aeon

3. To make his inherited war on terror work, Trump shouldn’t forget about al Qaeda.

By Frederick W. Kagan and Kimberly Kagan at the American Enterprise Institute

4. News is not Netflix. Why personalization sometimes doesn’t work.

By Max Willens in Digiday

5. Your fingerprint isn’t more secure than your password. We need new biometrics.

By Kaveh Waddell in the Atlantic

