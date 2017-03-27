9 Literary Subscription Boxes for All Types of Readers

Bookworms, tune in. As National Reading Month draws to a close over the next week, we have reason to believe these subscription boxes will keep your momentum going throughout the rest of the year.

If you have some steep reading goals for the year or simply enjoy picking up a new book and maybe discussing it with a group of people, these subscription boxes definitely have something to offer you. It's hard to walk into a book store without getting overwhelmed. It seems like every day there are 10 new novels released that you want to read, and it's hard to figure out which one to choose first.

These services will help eliminate the decision-making, and they'll come every month with lots of extra goodies and surprises. Subscription services are cool. Book clubs are even cooler. So why not combine the two?

Happy reading!

1. Muse Monthly

Courtesy of Muse Monthly

If you're a huge fan of cuddling up with a cup of tea and a good book, Muse Monthly is the perfect service for you. Every month, you'll get a newly-released hardcover book paired with a full box or tin of tea right to your doorstep. The books are contemporary adult fiction, with a focus on literary fiction from debut writers. So go ahead and light a candle, grab your warmest blanket, and you're officially hygge goals.

2. Quarterlane

Courtesy of Quarterlane

Quarterlane is a quarterly service that delivers books and other goodies hand-chosen by founder and book expert, Elizabeth Lane. The founder's work as a book buyer has given her the credentials to pick the absolute best of literature, whether it be the latest release or the best hidden treasure. Not only do you get a great selection of books curated per season, but you also get pretty art and seasonal gifts from the service. Additionally, everything comes in a luxurious white box that would work wonderfully as storage when you clear out its goodies!

3. Call Number

Courtesy of Call Number

Call Number is an excellent literary subscription service that celebrates contemporary Black literature and authors. Every month, the librarian-curated box arrives with a newly released book and 4 to 5 bookish items, sometimes including a note from the author. Previous boxes have included popular contemporary titles like The Mothers by Brit Bennett and Clover by Dori Sanders. You are almost sure to find your next favorite book in this monthly box.

4. Bubbles & Books

Courtesy of Bubbles & Books

This subscription box delivers exactly what it says—great literature and bath goodies! Bubbles & Books is a monthly service that delivers steamy romance novels to devour in your equally steamy bath. Each box includes a novel, artisan-crafted soaps, and other bath time goodies like candles, teas, and bath bombs. Your weekly bath ritual might just be become a daily event after indulging in this service.

5. OwlCrate

Courtesy of OwlCrate

OwlCrate is perhaps the most well-known young adult novel subscription service. Every box contains a newly released YA book (within 45 days), 4 to 5 bookish keepsakes, and exclusive letters from authors. Previous boxes have included fun add-ons like adult coloring books, pretty notebooks, bath bombs, candles, and so much more that relate to the book and theme of the box. The best part? Subscriptions start at only $30 a month. There is NO shame in reading a good YA book when you're no longer a YA.

6. Quarterly Fiction Literary Box

Courtesy of Quarterly

Quarterly's Fiction Literary Box is everything you need in a book subscription service. A box comes every three months and each one is curated by a different author. The featured author annotates their new releases, so throughout the book readers will find insights on the characters and plot lines that didn't end up making the final cut. Basically, you'll feel like you're a part of a larger, exclusive book club. In addition to three new books every quarter, the service also comes with fun additional items and gifts.

7. Hello Book Lover

Courtesy of Hello Book Lover

Hello Book Lover is a unique service because you have a little bit of a choice in what you get delivered each month. The service specifically caters to literature for the modern women, and you have a choice of two different books to choose from with each box. Each month you will get your chosen book plus a few pretty surprises delivered. After you read the book, you can go onto Hello Book Lover's blog to discuss your new read with fellow bookworms. Hello, national book club of awesome women!

8. Wonder Girl Box

Courtesy of Wonder Girl Box

Wonder Girl Box is the female-empowerment literary service that you never knew existed. Wonder Girl Box is a monthly YA book club that empowers and celebrates girls around the world. Each month, you'll receive a new YA book, some bookish goodies, and other girl-power surprises. The best part is that a portion of the proceeds goes to organizations that are working on helping women and girls around the world. You get an awesome box full of cool stuff while also giving back. It doesn't get much better than that.

9. Once Upon a Book Club

Courtesy of Once Upon a Book Club

Once Upon a Book Club is a unique service that is meant to create an exciting and new reading experience. Each month you will receive a new YA book along with a 5" x 7" quote print and 2 to 4 wrapped, numbered gifts. The numbers on the gifts correspond with page numbers in the book, so as you get to that page, you get to unwrap a surprise, bringing the story to life. The exciting reads and promise of a small present will keep you turning page after page.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy .)

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com