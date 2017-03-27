World
Hong KongTwo Arrested After Hong Kong Escalator Suddenly Reverses Direction, Injuring 18
South KoreaSouth Korean Prosecutors Seek the Arrest of Impeached Former President
Former South Korea President Park Geun-hye Summoned For Questioning
SyriaU.S.-Backed Kurdish Forces Have Captured a Key Syrian Airbase from ISIS
TOPSHOT-SYRIA-CONFLICT-RAQA-KURDS
IraqCivilian Casualties From American Airstrikes in the War Against ISIS Are at an All-Time High
Los Angeles Times
Yunishikawa Bridge
Japan, Kanto Region, Tochigi Prefecture, Nikko City, View of train running over Yunishikawa bridge. JTB Photo—UIG/Getty Images
Japan

Eight Students Feared Dead After an Avalanche at a Japanese Ski Resort

Joseph Hincks
Updated: 1:28 AM ET | Originally published: 12:51 AM ET

Several high school students are feared dead after an avalanche at a ski resort in Japan's Tochigi Prefecture Monday morning local time.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reports that eight students "appeared to show no vital signs" and more than 30 others were injured in an avalanche at the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort in the town of Nasu, 75 miles north of Tokyo.

According to local authorities, more than 60 senior high school students from seven high schools in the prefecture were on the slope at the time — some were reportedly taking part in a climbing event.

According to the BBC, relief efforts are ongoing and officials are investigating whether more people are missing or injured.

[Kyodo]

