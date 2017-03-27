Updated: 1:28 AM ET | Originally published: 12:51 AM ET

Eight Students Feared Dead After an Avalanche at a Japanese Ski Resort

Several high school students are feared dead after an avalanche at a ski resort in Japan's Tochigi Prefecture Monday morning local time.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reports that eight students "appeared to show no vital signs" and more than 30 others were injured in an avalanche at the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort in the town of Nasu, 75 miles north of Tokyo.

According to local authorities, more than 60 senior high school students from seven high schools in the prefecture were on the slope at the time — some were reportedly taking part in a climbing event.

According to the BBC, relief efforts are ongoing and officials are investigating whether more people are missing or injured.

[ Kyodo ]