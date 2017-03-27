World
Search
Sign In
CrimePolice Search For Suspects After Deadly Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting
Nightclub Shooting Cincinnati
JapanEight Students Feared Dead After an Avalanche at a Japanese Ski Resort
Yunishikawa Bridge
Hong KongTwo Arrested After Hong Kong Escalator Suddenly Reverses Direction, Injuring 18
South KoreaSouth Korean Prosecutors Seek the Arrest of Impeached Former President
Former South Korea President Park Geun-hye Summoned For Questioning
Workers stand near an airplane at the Guangzhou airport
Workers stand near an airplane at Guangzhou airport, Guangdong province Dec. 6, 2008.  Jianan Yu—Reuters
China

An Australian Professor Has Been Reportedly Barred from Leaving China

Kevin Lui
2:29 AM ET

A prominent Chinese studies scholar based in Sydney was reportedly barred from leaving China after visiting the country, prompting concerns from friends and an intervention from the Australian government.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Chongyi Feng, an associate professor in Chinese studies at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), was prevented from boarding Australia-bound flights leaving Guangzhou. He was reportedly stopped twice in as many days last week.

It is unclear why Feng has been barred from leaving the country, and he did not discuss his circumstances while speaking to ABC. According to his laywer, Chen Jinxue, Feng has not been formally arrested or charged, reports the New York Times.

Both UTS and the Australian government have reached out to Feng's family, while the latter has also been in touch with the Chinese government about his case.

"UTS has been in regular contact Dr Feng, who has assured the University that he is fine, and that although he is currently unable to leave China, for reasons we do not yet understand, he nonetheless has freedom of movement in China and freedom of communications," says UTS in a statement.

Citing two Chinese lawyers in touch with him, the Sydney Morning Herald reports Feng was "advised verbally" by Chinese security police that he was "under suspicion of threatening state security," but could freely travel within the People's Republic. The ABC reports that Feng had no problems entering and leaving China before this.

According to the ABC, Feng is a prominent figure in the Chinese-Australian community, and has been vocal about how Beijing could be exerting its influence in Australia through Chinese-language media.

[ABC/SMH]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME