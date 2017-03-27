Former President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on March 21, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

South Korea's impeached former President Park Geun-hye is set to face criminal charges after prosecutors in the country said that they had sought a warrant for her arrest on Monday.

Should Seoul's Central District Court issue the warrant, Park would become South Korea's third former president to be arrested on criminal charges, the Yonhap News Agency reports . She is accused of allowing her friend Choi Soon-sil to unlawfully amass funds and exert influence over state affairs.

Park reportedly faces charges of bribery, abuse of power, coercion and leaking government secrets in connection with the scandal. Her ouster was formalized on March 10 when South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment.

Park has apologized multiple times for the scandal but has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

