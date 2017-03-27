World
Search
Sign In
JapanEight Students Feared Dead After an Avalanche at a Japanese Ski Resort
Yunishikawa Bridge
South KoreaSouth Korean Prosecutors Seek the Arrest of Impeached Former President
Former South Korea President Park Geun-hye Summoned For Questioning
SyriaU.S.-Backed Kurdish Forces Have Captured a Key Syrian Airbase from ISIS
TOPSHOT-SYRIA-CONFLICT-RAQA-KURDS
IraqCivilian Casualties From American Airstrikes in the War Against ISIS Are at an All-Time High
Los Angeles Times
Hong Kong

Two Arrested After Hong Kong Escalator Suddenly Reverses Direction, Injuring 18

Kevin Lui
12:35 AM ET

Two men have been arrested following a dramatic escalator incident in a Hong Kong shopping mall over the weekend, which left more than a dozen shoppers injured.

CCTV footage from the mall in Kowloon's Mong Kok neighborhood shows a 45-m-long ascending escalator suddenly reverse direction, sending shoppers tumbling to the bottom, the South China Morning Post reports. An investigation was launched into what caused the malfunction on Saturday, in which 18 people were hurt.

Witnesses told the Post that the escalator was moving faster than normal at the time of the accident, and that afterward, more than 10 people were piled up at the base. Two people out of the 18 injured are still in hospital.

The two men, both escalator technicians, were arrested for perverting the course of justice after they were suspected to have handled the escalator's mechanical parts following the incident.

[SCMP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME