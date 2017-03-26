World
russia

This Is What a Nationwide Protest Against the Russian Government Looks Like

Kenneth Bachor,Mahita Gajanan
4:59 PM ET

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested Sunday as he was heading to walking to Moscow’s Pushkin Square, where thousands of demonstrators protested against the government.

Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner leading the charge against Russian President Vladimir Putin, had called for the protests along with his Foundation for Fighting Corruption, according to the The Associated Press. He was one of hundreds that were arrested and detained.

Across Russia, thousands took to the streets to publicly demonstrate their dissatisfaction with government corruption. Several people hung trainers — a symbol of corruption — from lampposts while others showed up with their faces painted green in reference to Navalny, who had a green antiseptic liquid thrown onto his face by an assailant.

