Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. Ian MacNicol—Getty Images

President Trump Hits the Golf Course For the 13th Time

President Trump was back on the golf course Sunday, marking his 13th time hitting the links in the first nine weeks of his presidency.

Trump held three meetings on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, according to a pool reporter, . He also spent Saturday at golf club meetings as well.

President Trump is again at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, per pool. It is his 13th golf course trip since taking office 9 weeks ago. - Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 26, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently defended the president's golf outings by saying he takes meetings and calls at the club. Previously, White House officials avoided saying Trump was playing golf until a photo of him wearing a golf glove was released.

.@realDonaldTrump with @pgflaherty and Max Kramer at Trump International Golf West Palm today! pic.twitter.com/R0gebVs1fX - Christopher Ruddy (@ChrisRuddyNMX) March 18, 2017

Trump often criticized former President Barack Obama's golfing habit .