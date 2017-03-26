President Trump Hits the Golf Course For the 13th Time

President Trump was back on the golf course Sunday, marking his 13th time hitting the links in the first nine weeks of his presidency.
Trump held three meetings on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, according to a pool reporter, . He also spent Saturday at golf club meetings as well.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently defended the president's golf outings by saying he takes meetings and calls at the club. Previously, White House officials avoided saying Trump was playing golf until a photo of him wearing a golf glove was released.
Trump often criticized former President Barack Obama's golfing habit.