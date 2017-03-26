The Fell In Love on the Set of Orange Is the New Black . And Now They're Married

Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley married her longtime partner Lauren Morelli on Saturday.

Wiley and Morelli, a writer and producer for Orange Is the New Black , married in an outdoor ceremony at Palm Springs, California that was officiated by Wiley's parents, Martha Stewart Weddings reported .

They both wore custom Christian Siriano ensembles — Wiley in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder ivory gown and Morelli in a caped white jumpsuit. The wedding day included a confetti theme to honor the couple's love for Funfetti cake.

The couple announced their engagement in October on Instagram with Wiley showing off her ring with a big smile. "Yes," she captioned the picture.

Morelli wrote an essay back in 2014 about how she realized she was a lesbian shortly after she started working on the hit Netflix show. “I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set,” she wrote .

She eventually divorced her husband and went public with her relationship with Wiley.