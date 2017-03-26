Health CareFirst, He Blamed Them. Now President Trump Wants Democrats Support for Health Care Reform
movies

Beauty and the Beast Has Another Enchanting Weekend at the Box Office

Lindsey Bahr / AP
1:00 PM ET

LOS ANGELES — Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" has continued to enchant audiences in its second weekend in theaters.

Studio estimates say the film added $88.3 million to its total this weekend, down only 49 percent from its massive debut. The box-office juggernaut has earned $317 million to date from North American theaters.

In a distant second, Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" opened with a strong $40.5 million. The PG-13 reboot of the campy television show cost a reported $100 million to produce.

Not so mighty were the totals for the two R-rated films that opened this weekend. Warner Bros.' raunchy action comedy "CHIPS" and Sony's space thriller "Life" failed to gain much traction.

"Life" earned $12.6 million, while the critically derided "CHIPS" brought in $7.6 million.

