A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. David McNew—Getty Images

United Wouldn't Let 2 Girls on a Plane Because It Apparently Has a Leggings Ban

A United Airlines gate agent at the Denver International Airport refused to let multiple women wearing leggings board a flight Sunday because they weren't adhering to the company's dress code — prompting outrage on social media from people who called the policy sexist.

"She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board," Shannon Watts, who was waiting at a gate at Denver International Airport, tweeted . "Since when does @united police women's clothing?"

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? - Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

Watts, founder of the Moms Demand Action campaign, said the female gate agent turned away two young women for wearing leggings because they didn't have anything to change into. A third girl was let on to the flight because she had a dress in her bag.

In a tweet replying to Watts, United said it "shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage."

@baddestmamajama United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage. ^FS - United (@united) March 26, 2017

The airline then released a second statement on Twitter, attempting to clarify why the girls were prevented from getting on their flight.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. - United (@united) March 26, 2017

According to the contract, the airline can refuse to let a passenger board if he or she is "barefoot or not properly clothed." It did not specify what "properly clothed" meant. There is also a specific section pertaining to pass travelers, who are required to follow a specific dress code that includes a ban on spandex. The girls who were turned away were standby pass riders, or people traveling as relatives of a United employee.

Many took to Twitter to express outrage over the so-called leggings ban — with some even vowing to stop flying with United.

If you can't wear leggings on a plane I don't wanna fly @united ever again wtf https://t.co/EpNNKHidJ2 - Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) March 26, 2017

New @United Policy: All ten year olds should wear prairie dresses so creepy adults won't sexualize them on airplanes. Good idea, no? pic.twitter.com/njBgLT8C5W - Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 26, 2017

It is unclear if other airlines have similar policies.