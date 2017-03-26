russiaRussian Opposition Leader Arrested Amid Mass Protest in Moscow
Closing Day - Red Carpet - Malaga Film Festival 2017
Antonio Banderas receives the honorary Gold Biznaga award during the 20th Malaga Film Festival at the Cervantes Teather, on March 25, 2017 in Malaga, Spain.  Carlos Alvarez—Getty Images
celebrities

Antonio Banderas: My Heart Attack Wasn't That 'Dramatic'

Associated Press
10:41 AM ET

MADRID — Spanish film star Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January.

The 56-year-old Banderas tells Spanish media that "I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn't serious and hasn't caused any damage."

Banderas says he underwent a procedure to introduce three stents in his arteries, adding that "it hasn't been as dramatic as some have written."

Banderas' visit to a Swiss clinic had led to speculation about the health of the star known for roles in such films as "The Mask of Zorro," ''Desperado," ''Philadelphia" and the animated "Puss in Boots."

Banderas spoke Saturday at a film festival in his hometown of Malaga in southern Spain, where he received a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director and producer.

