Updated: 10:25 AM ET | Originally published: 9:43 AM ET

What to Know About the Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

A shooting inside a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday killed one person and injured more than a dozen others. There is no indication the shooting is terrorism related and Cincinnati police are still investigating the motive. No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for one suspect.

Here's what you need to know.

What happened?

Gunfire broke out inside the Cameo nightclub at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, killing one and injuring 14 people, police said. Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said on Twitter that there are no signs the shooting was a terror attack. City officials said on Sunday that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between at least two people and possibly groups earlier on Saturday.

Update: Motive is still unclear but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related. - LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Police Capt. Kim Williams told the AP there was "a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired."

Who was killed?

One person was killed in the shooting. Neudigate tweeted that there were 15 total victims, including one person who died. Officers working security at the club performed first aid and attempted to revive the person who was killed.

Ref Cameo incident, confirming 15 total victims at this time, one of which is deceased. Continuing to investigate, no current updates. - LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Who was injured?

Of the 14 people injured in the attack, eight are being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hospital spokeswoman Kelly Martin told the AP that one person is in critical condition, three are in serious condition and four are listed as stable.

Who was the attacker?

Police are still seeking a suspect and a motive. They said there is only one reported shooter, although they initially said they were looking for two people.

What was the immediate response?

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on Twitter that he was “saddened” to hear about the shooting and offered state assistance.

Saddened to learn about last night's shooting in Cincinnati. Our prayers are with the victims and families of all of those involved. (1/2) - John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 26, 2017

I've instructed our administration to offer any assistance the state can provide. (2/2) - John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 26, 2017

Where did it happen?

The shooting occurred at the Cameo nightclub, a Cincinnati club "providing excitement and entertainment," according to its Facebook page. The setting recalls the shooting in Orland's Pulse nightclub last June, where a lone gunman killed 50 people and injured an additional 53 people.

"Saturday night, it is a very young crowd," Williams said. "We have had incidents here in the past, but this is by far the worst."

Prior incidents at Cameo include a shooting inside the club on New Year's Day 2015 and in the parking lot last September.

The club advertises Saturday's as a "grown and sexy night" on its Facebook page.