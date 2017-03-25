At Least 1 Dead in Shooting on Las Vegas Strip

(LAS VEGAS) — A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.