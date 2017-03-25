U.S.
Search
Sign In
CrimeRobbers Wearing Pig Masks Broke Into a Jewelry Store at Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel
503703360
idahoIdaho Woman Says She Crashed Into a Deer Because She Saw a Sasquatch
TelevisionBill Maher Says President Trump's Health Care Plan Was 'Always Bait and Switch'
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 21
Saudi ArabiaLondon Attacker Khalid Masood Worked in Saudi Arabia Teaching English
APTOPIX Britain Attack
Police line belt
Getty Images
Nevada

At Least 1 Dead in Shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Associated Press
Updated: 4:58 PM ET | Originally published: 4:50 PM ET

(LAS VEGAS) — A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME