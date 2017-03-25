Several robbers wearing pig masks broke into a high-end jewelry store inside of Las Vegas' Bellagio hotel late Friday evening.

One suspect is in custody as of Saturday after the robbers used sledgehammers to smash open the store's jewelry cases, authorities said, according to ABC News. One of the robbers was also wielding an axe, according to the report.

Nearby guests at the resort initially mistook the sounds produced from the sledgehammers as gunfire, but detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that no gunshots were fired.

"Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio," the LVMPD tweeted at 2:13 a.m. "Initial reports indicated there was an 'active shooter' which was false. NO injuries."

Although there was no shooting during the break-in, the robbers were armed, LVMPD Lt. Carlos Hank told ABC News.

The store was closed at the time of the robbery. The Bellagio remained on lockdown for about 30 minutes after the incident.