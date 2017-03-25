Bill Maher had strong words for President Donald Trump and his administration following Friday's announcement that the GOP had pulled their replacement healthcare plan from the floor of the House .

"The Trump approach to health care was never going to be repeal and replace," Maher said during Friday's episode of Real Time . "It was always bait and switch.

“The last version, they had cut hospitalization, doctor visits, maternity, mental health, lab tests, prescriptions, emergency room visits,” Maher added. “Their version of health care was: If you like your doctor, go f— yourself.”

The @realDonaldTrump's approach to healthcare was never going to be ‘repeal and replace.’ It was always ‘bait and switch.’ #DontheCon pic.twitter.com/9XCs9TUZPF - Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 25, 2017

The House on Friday was expected to vote on the bill, dubbed the American Health Care Act , after the president issued an ultimatum on Thursday demanding that a vote be cast or else the legislation would be abandoned. But Republican leaders couldn't rally enough support for the bill despite control of the House, Senate and White House, and the vote was ultimately pulled from consideration.