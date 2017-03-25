Hugh Grant Danced to Drake's 'Hotline Bling' in the Love Actually Reunion and the Internet Loved It

The much-anticipated Love Actually reunion premiered in the U.K. on Friday and Hugh Grant stole the show.

The mini-sequel featured return appearances from popular stars like Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln and even a new cast member — Kate Moss — but it was the film's lead actor, Grant, who truly made the Internet swoon.

In one segment during the 12-minute short, Grant recreates his iconic Love Actually dance sequence — this time grooving to Drake's 2015 smash hit, "Hotline Bling."

HUGH GRANT DANCING TO HOTLINE BLING IS ALL I NEED #RedNoseDay pic.twitter.com/OUDJqHo1r1 - jessica 🥀 (@eriklehvsherr) March 24, 2017

Needless to say, the combination of Grant's nostalgic dancing paired with the catchy and relevant Drake song sent the Internet into a stir.

Hugh Grant dancing to Hotline Bling is something I didn't realise I needed in my life until now - lauren (@laurenkate__x) March 24, 2017

Does it get much better than Hugh Grant dancing to Hotline Bling in a Love Actually spin off? 😍 #comicrelief - Sophie van den Berg (@sophievandenb) March 24, 2017

Hugh Grant shaking his bum to hotline bling for the Red Nose Day love actually remake has made my entire 2017 already - Giorgie Altomare (@gialtomare) March 24, 2017

I want to replay Hugh Grant dancing to Hotline Bling for the rest of my life - Bridie (@bridiextsoc) March 24, 2017

Hugh Grant dancing to Hotline bling is iconic 😂 #comicrelief - Benny (@Beno_ldn) March 24, 2017

The Love Actually reunion, formally titled Comic Relief, Actually in accordance with the charity that promoted the film for this year's Red Nose Day fundraiser , will make its way to America on May 25 when NBC airs the sketch during its own Red Nose Day event.