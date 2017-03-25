BizarreCanada Took Away a Guy's Vanity License Plate Because His Name Is Offensive to Women
EnvironmentHow to Put Your Bath Water to Good Use
Close-Up Of Water Falling From Faucet
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Claim That Obama Wiretapped Him Basically Died This Week
Donald Trump, Haider al-Abadi
EnvironmentWatch Live: Cities Around the World Turn Their Lights Off for Earth Hour
FILES-US-NEW-YORK-ECOLOGY-SCIENCE-HEALTH-ENERGY-CLIMATE
movies

People Are Actually Loving the Love Actually Reunion

Aric Jenkins
10:22 AM ET

Love Actually is back, and people are actually loving it.

The cast of the popular 2003 Christmas movie reunited 14 years later for a 12-minute mini-sequel as part of the U.K.'s Red Nose Day charity fundraiser. While the original film was contentious — successful at the box office, but panned by a number of critics — the ensemble cast appears to have satisfied critics and fans alike this time around following its U.K. premiere on Friday.

Tom Sykes of the Daily Beast wrote that the short, titled Comic Relief, Actually (a nod to the charity that organizes Red Nose Day), was a "showstopping grand finale" to an otherwise uneven television special. Entertainment Tonight was full of praise, bluntly writing, "We actually love this!" and the British newspaper the Telegraph gave the skit four out of five stars, saying that the Love Actually sequel was a "winningly nostalgic and a triumphant return."

Fans and casual viewers additionally took to Twitter to express their satisfaction with the mini-movie.

Comic Relief, Actually has so far only premiered in the U.K., but it will hop across the pond on May 25 when NBC airs its annual Red Nose Day charity event for American viewers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME