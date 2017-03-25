Watch Live: Cities Around the World Turn Their Lights Off for Earth Hour

Lights are being turned off on landmarks and other famous sites around the world on Saturday for the 10th annual Earth Hour , part of a global effort to back action on climate change .

In Tokyo, lights were sent to turn off at Tokyo Tower. In New Delhi, lights were being turned off at the India Gate monument. In France, the Eiffel Tower was expected to go dark briefly. In London, the Tower Bridge was set to go dark. And in New York, the Empire State Building had plans to turn off the lights.

The action is happening all day on Saturday. You can watch it live above.