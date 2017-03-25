World
Search
Sign In
psychologyThe Idea of 'Talent' Is Toxic to Childhood Development
Girls singing into microphones at party
Health Care7 Times Obamacare Escaped the Death Panel
President Obama Departs White House En Route To Florida To Campaign For Hillary Clinton
EnvironmentFormer EPA Aide Wants President Trump to Roll Back Climate Regulations ASAP
Donald Trump Myron Ebell EPA
CongressRead Paul Ryan's Response to the Republican Health Care Bill Failure
Paul Ryan
Italy EU Summit
European Council President Donald Tusk, panel right, speaks to EU leaders during an EU summit meeting at the Orazi and Curiazi Hall in the Palazzo dei Conservatori in Rome, on March 25, 2017.  Alessandra Tarantino—AP
europe

The European Union Just Turned 60. Now What?

Associated Press
8:52 AM ET

(ROME) — European Union leaders marked the 60th anniversary of their founding treaty on Saturday as a turning point in their history in the knowledge that Britain will officially trigger divorce proceedings from the bloc next week.

Desperately trying to portray that sustained unity is the only way ahead in a globalized world, the no-show of British Prime Minister Theresa May was a symbol of the cathartic crisis the 27 other EU nations are going through.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called Brexit "a tragedy."

EU Council President Donald Tusk said that sustained unity for was the only way for the EU to survive.

"Europe as a political entity will either be united, or will not be at all," he told EU leaders at a solemn session in precisely the same ornate hall on the ancient Capitoline Hill where the Treaty of Rome founding the EU was signed on March 25, 1957.

"Only a united Europe can be a sovereign Europe in relation to the rest of the world," Tusk said. "Only a sovereign Europe guarantees independence for its nations, guarantees freedom for its citizens. "

In a series of speeches, EU leaders also acknowledged how the bloc had strayed into a complicated structure that had slowly lost touch with its citizens, compounded by the severe financial crisis that struck several member nations over the past decade.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, who was hosting the summit, said that over the past dozen years the EU's development had stalled.

"Unfortunately, we stopped" he said, and "it triggered a crisis of rejection."

At the same time though, the summit in sun-splashed Rome, where new civilizations were built on old ruins time and again, there also was a message of optimism.

"Yes, we have problems, yes there are difficulties, yes there will be crisis in the future, but we stand together and we move forward," Gentiloni said. "We have the strength to start out again."

At the end of the session, all 27 leaders signed a new Rome Declaration saying that "European unity is a bold, far-sighted endeavor."

"We have united for the better. Europe is our common future," the declaration said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME