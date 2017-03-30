History
Search
Sign In
CongressWatch Live: Senate Committee Holds a Hearing on Russian Election Interference
senate intelligence commitee hearing watch live russian interfere
animalsA Turkey Literally Crashed This Family's Car Windshield in a Never-Before-Seen Move
relationshipsChris Evans on Why His Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate Is His 'Favorite Human'
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
russia'Read My Lips, No.' Vladimir Putin Denies Russia Meddled in the Presidential Election
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk
Album Cover For "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"
Album cover designed by art director Robert Fraser for The Beatles album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band which was released on June 1, 1967.  Michael Ochs Archives—Getty Images
Music

The Story Behind the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Album Cover

Olivia B. Waxman
9:00 AM ET

It was 50 years ago today that the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band photo shoot took place.

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the taking of the famous photo that would grace the cover of the album that features tracks such as "When I'm Sixty Four," "With a Little Help From My Friends," "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds." The album — which took a little over three months to produce, over four to six sessions a week — sold 2.5 million copies in its first three months, TIME reported in a 1967 cover story, after it hit record stores on June 1, 1967.

The album cover featured a Pop-Edwardian design by English Painter Peter Blake and his wife Jann Haworth, with a star-studded crowd — including eight Beatles — gathered around a grave.

"Eight? Well, four of them, standing around looking like wax dummies, are indeed wax models of the Beatles as most people remember them: nicely brushed long hair, dark suits, faces like sassy choirboys," TIME observed. "The other four Beatles are very much alive: thin, hippie-looking, mustachioed, bedecked in bright, bizarre uniforms. Though their expressions seem subdued, their eyes glint with a new awareness tinged with a little of the old mischief. As for the grave in the foreground: it has THE BEATLES spelled out in flowers trimmed with marijuana plants."

The rest of the crowd included Marilyn Monroe, Karl Marx, Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, Lawrence of Arabia, Mae West, Sonny Listen and and many others.

"To help us get into the character of Sgt. Pepper's band, we started to think about who our heroes might be," Paul McCartney later reflected, when the band members and their colleagues' reflections on how the fantastic image came about were brought together in The Beatles Anthology. "It got to be anyone we liked."

Record manager Neil Aspinall went to different libraries to get prints of those people, which Blake blew up and tinted to construct a collage.

"We went for bright, psychedelic colours, a bit like the fluorescent socks you used to get in the Fifties (they came in very pink very turquoise, or very yellow)," McCartney said in the book. "At the back of our minds, I think the plan was to have garish uniforms which would actually go against the idea of uniform."

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

The only figure the band liked who got didn't make the final version of the photo was Gandhi, because EMI record label executives worried that the depiction would be perceived as sacrilegious. So a palm frond replaced the image of him sitting under a palm tree.

The label was also worried that the celebrities would object to the use of their images on the cover and sue, so each celebrity was contacted for permission. The only one who didn't give it was Leo Gorcey of the Bowery Boys, who wanted to be paid $500.

In this case, judging something by its cover is accurate. "With characteristic self-mockery, the Beatles are proclaiming that they have snuffed out their old selves to make room for the new Beatles incarnate, and there is some truth to it. " TIME declared in its Sep. 22, 1967, cover story on how the rock band was revolutionizing pop music. "Without having lost any of the genial anarchism with which they helped revolutionize the life style of young people in Britain, Europe and the U.S., they have moved on to a higher artistic plateau."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME