U.S.
Search
Sign In
Health CareHillary Clinton on GOP Health Care Bill Failure: 'Today Was a Victory'
Hillary Clinton Speaks At Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards At The Kennedy Center In Washington, DC
CongressPresident Trump and the GOP Humbled by Health Care Failure
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
United KingdomMP Yasmin Qureshi: Muslims Have Raised Thousands for Victims of the London Attacks
BRITAIN-POLITICS-PARLIAMENT-ATTACK
White HousePresident Trump: It's the Democrats' Fault the Health Care Bill Failed
President Trump Speaks After House GOP Pulls Vote On American Health Care Act
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, accused of covering up Jerry Sandusky abuse allegations, leaves his preliminary hearing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, July 30, 2013.
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, accused of covering up Jerry Sandusky abuse allegations, leaves his preliminary hearing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, July 30, 2013.  Christopher Weddle—Centre Daily Times/Getty Images
Courts

Former Penn State President Guilty of Child Endangerment Over Jerry Sandusky Case

Associated Press
4:43 PM ET

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has been found guilty of one count of child endangerment over his handling of a child sex abuse complaint against retired assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Jurors on Friday acquitted the 68-year-old Spanier of the other two counts he faced: conspiracy and another count of child endangerment

The verdict comes more than five years after Sandusky was first charged with sexually abusing children.

An investigator told jurors in Spanier's case that four of the eight young men who testified during Sandusky's trial that he had abused them were abused after a 2001 report that Sandusky had abused a boy in a team shower.

Two of Spanier's former lieutenants who also dealt with complaints about Sandusky pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and testified against Spanier.

Sandusky was convicted and is serving decades in prison.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME