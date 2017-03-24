Politics
Congress

House Republicans Withdraw Health Care Bill Due to Lack of Support

Katie Reilly
Updated: 4:08 PM ET | Originally published: 3:48 PM ET

Republican lawmakers on Friday pulled the health care reform bill that had been presented to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, abandoning the plan after it became clear Republicans lacked the votes for it to pass.

Lawmakers withdrew the bill shortly before they were expected to vote on it, the Associated Press reported.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan visited the White House on Friday to tell Trump he lacked the votes. Trump issued an ultimatum to Republicans on Thursday, warning that they needed to pass their healthcare plan now or he would move on to other policy priorities.

"We just pulled it," Trump said in a telephone interview Friday with the Washington Post, adding that he didn't blame Ryan. In an interview with the New York Times, Trump faulted Democrats for its failure.

Ryan said he would deliver an update on GOP plans for healthcare reform at 4 p.m.

Follow TIME