Entertainment

Watch Migos and Jimmy Fallon Use Office Supplies to Perform 'Bad and Boujee'

Cady Lang
4:13 PM ET

If you're in need of a little workplace inspiration, take a cue from Jimmy Fallon and the Roots who took a break from the mundane in their office space to help Migos perform a quick rendition of their hit song "Bad and Boujee."

In the Tonight Show segment, Fallon uses iPhone tones to create a beat for the track, while the Roots resourcefully use office supplies like a stapler and scotch tape as makeshift sound effects, while the Migos rapped their signature song. This isn't the first time that Fallon's used office supplies to create some beautiful music — he and the Roots took to the office before with Christina Aguilera to sing her song "Your Body."

Watch the full clip above.

