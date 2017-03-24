If you're in need of a little workplace inspiration, take a cue from Jimmy Fallon and the Roots who took a break from the mundane in their office space to help Migos perform a quick rendition of their hit song " Bad and Boujee ."

In the Tonight Show segment, Fallon uses iPhone tones to create a beat for the track, while the Roots resourcefully use office supplies like a stapler and scotch tape as makeshift sound effects, while the Migos rapped their signature song. This isn't the first time that Fallon's used office supplies to create some beautiful music — he and the Roots took to the office before with Christina Aguilera to sing her song "Your Body."

Watch the full clip above.