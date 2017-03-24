The Internet Is Having a Ball Trying to Guess Han Solo's Real Name

After Disney revealed that Han Solo is not the real name of every Star Wars fan's favorite smuggler-turned-Rebel-hero , the Internet went on a mission to guess the identity that the iconic pseudonym replaced.

While speaking at the University of Southern California Thursday, CEO Bob Iger alluded to the alias while discussing the upcoming Han Solo spinoff. "[The film] picks up with Han Solo when he was 18 years old and takes him through when he was 24," he said. "There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film. But you will also discover how he got his name."

Of course, once this news broke, Twitter users almost immediately began offering their own comical suggestions for the character's real name.

See a selection of the best guesses below.

My 3 best guesses at Han Solo's 'real' name:



1. Han Yolo



2. Henry Jones Jr. (They named the dog 'Han Solo')



3. Hugh Bacca - Dan Slott (@DanSlott) March 23, 2017

Han Solo's real name will be revealed as 'Hand Solo,' retroactively proving me right in an argument I got into when I was 9. - Matt Christman (@cushbomb) March 24, 2017

as nobody knows han solo's ~real name~ i am officially spreading the rumor that it's eugene but literally only because of this pic.twitter.com/g6weWxzRPK - emma lord (@dilemmalord) March 24, 2017

Han Solo's real name will be revealed?



SMUGGLER TAMZARIAN??? - Harry Partridge (@HappyHarryToons) March 23, 2017

Spoiler Alert: I've done a great deal of research on the subject and I can conclusively reveal that Han Solo's real name is Harrison Ford. - 50 Nerds of Grey (@50NerdsofGrey) March 24, 2017

We find out Han Solo got his name like Hodor.

'I'm having a seizure! Hand Me a Solo Cup of water!'

'Hand Solo Cup'

'Hand Solo'

'Han Solo' - Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 24, 2017

Hey, hey everybody...

What if Han Solo's real name



is



HANAGAR SOLOGON 😂😂😂



You're welcome for this joke I just made up. - Elle Collins (@AnotherElle) March 24, 2017

Han Solo was a Mississippi River term: the second mark on the line that measured depth signified two fathoms, safe depth for the steamboat. - Pat Baer (@patbaer) March 24, 2017

If you'd read the original novel you'd know Han Solo is actually the name of the doctor, not the monster he creates. - Katie (@supermathskid) March 24, 2017

what if han solo's real name is chad - Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 24, 2017

They are right. His name is NOT Han Solo.

His name is Robert Paulson! His name is Robert Paulson! pic.twitter.com/97PwrmBV5t - Christopher Bieszad (@CBieszad) March 24, 2017

Insiders tell me that Han Solo's real name is Greedo Shotfirst - Chris Suellentrop (@suellentrop) March 24, 2017

Han Solo's such an obvious pseudonym. He's probably got a really common, normal name like Dulciber Antigua or Maph Porderoy. - Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) March 24, 2017