Politics
Search
Sign In
viralThe Internet Is Having a Ball Trying to Guess Han Solo's Real Name
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
moviesNetflix and Adam Sandler Are Releasing 4 More Feature Films
Actor Adam Sandler smiles during Comic Con Experience 2015 at Sao Paulo Expo on December 06, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
CongressHouse Republicans Withdraw Health Care Bill Due to Lack of Support
Paul Ryan
viralWhy The Internet Thinks Kendrick Lamar's New Song Is Dissing Drake
American Express Music Presents: Kendrick Lamar Live At Music Hall Of Williamsburg In Brooklyn, NY
Congress

Reminder: The House Voted to Repeal Obamacare More Than 50 Times

Tessa Berenson
3:59 PM ET

After a contentious debate Friday, Republican leaders in the House of Representatives canceled a vote on a Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

That came after the House voted to repeal or amend the Affordable Care Act more then 50 times since it was passed in October 2009.

According to a Washington Post analysis, by March 2014 they had already voted on it 54 times, including measures to undo, update to change it. Republicans took control of the House in 2011, and on January 19 of that year they voted on, and passed, a measure to repeal all of the Affordable Care Act. (It was never considered by the Senate).

Other measures weren't as far-reaching, as in March 2014 when the House passed an act meant to ensure that volunteer firefighters aren't counted as employees under the ACA's shared responsibility provisions.

But Friday was supposed to be the date of the most serious effort to repeal and replace the law, since Republicans control the House, the Senate and the White House. But Speaker Paul Ryan decided to pull the bill after House Republicans didn't coalesce behind the plan and the measure looked doomed to fail.

"This is our moment," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday, outlining the stakes of this vote. "This is our opportunity to do it, but it is now up to members to make that decision whether or not they want to be part of this effort to repeal Obamacare."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME