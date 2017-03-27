Police operate at a crime scene outside the Cameo Nightclub after a fatal shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 26, 2017

The Morning Brief: Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting, Jared Kushner's New Role and ‪Ted Koppel‬‬'s Hannity Dig

Jared Kushner to head new White House office

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner , will run a newly created government office called the White House Office of American Innovation, the Washington Post first reported. Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, will be tasked with using business ideas to fix problems the federal government has been facing, such as lack of care for veterans, according to the newspaper.

Manhunt follows deadly Ohio nightclub shooting

At least one person has died and 15 others were injured inside a crowded nightclub in Cincinnati yesterday after a dispute between several men escalated into a gunfight, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a news conference . Authorities are still seeking suspects.

Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he’s 'bad’ for U.S.

Veteran journalist Ted Koppel told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he and other opinion-based news programs were “bad for America” during a CBS segment that aired yesterday. "Do you think we're bad for America? You think I'm bad for America?" Hannity asked. “Yeah,” Koppel responded. He later added: "You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”

Also:

Civilian deaths from airstrikes in the war against ISIS are at an all-time high .

Eight high school students are feared dead after an avalanche at a ski resort in Japan .

Khalid Masood , the suspected London attacker , had taught English in Saudi Arabia.

United Airlines says passengers can wear leggings following backlash after two girls were barred from a flight over their attire.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he regrets "not being president."

Cadbury’s chocolate bars could shrink in size or become more costly because of Brexit.

More Americans are drinking a daily cup of coffee , according to an industry group .

