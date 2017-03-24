Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Health CareThreat of Obamacare Repeal Motivates Patients to Become Activists
Activists gathered near Brooklyn Borough Hall where the
CongressOne Reason Health Care Vote Is So Tricky: Everything Involved Is Unpopular
United States Capitol Building, Washington DC, USA
this week in healthThis Week in Health: The Upside of Alcohol and Danger of Breast Implants
Red and White Wine
celebritiesThe 25 Best Celebrity Feuds of All Time
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience
Donald Trump

The Internet Is Having a Predictable Field Day With President Trump in a Truck

Ashley Hoffman
10:52 AM ET

Throughout his first few months in office, President Trump has proved himself a ripe meme target, but he has never been quite so meme-able as he was on Thursday when he took the driver’s seat of a truck.

Before Trump met with trucking industry representatives discuss his health care bill proposals and infrastructure, he climbed into the cab of a semi-truck parked on the White House lawn pretended to drive. The photos of him enjoying the moment have lit up the internet.

"I am honored to welcome all of the many truckers and ... industry leaders to the White House,” he said during the meeting Trump meeting, according to the Washington Post. “America depends on you, and you work very hard for America."

Onlookers lavished attention the moment by clapping and snapping photos, which naturally became the latest viral meme skewering him from all angles by imagining him in Mad Max: Fury Road and and on a punk rock album cover.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME