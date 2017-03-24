Ideas
A Facebook Like Button logo is seen at t
A Facebook Like Button logo is seen at the entrance of the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park on May 10, 2012 in California. AFP PHOTO / Kimihiro HOSHINO (Photo credit should read KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP/GettyImages) AFP—AFP/Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

The Like Button Ruined the Internet

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how the like button ruined the internet.

By James Somers in the Atlantic

2. Why are our kids sleep-deprived? Blame suburban sprawl.

By Mimi Kirk in CityLab

3. The rest of the world is facing a refugee crisis. America is not.

By Hamutal Bernstein at the Urban Institute

4. This drone might soon be airlifting casualties out of war zones.

By Matt Cox in DefenseTech

5. The gig economy celebrates working yourself to death.

By Jia Tolentino in the New Yorker

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME