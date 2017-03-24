Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralWorld War Two Veteran Just Won $300,000 in the Lottery on His 94th Birthday
Man scratching lottery card with coin
U.S.Rachel Dolezal Details the 'Whole Truth' in Memoir. ‘People Might As Well Know'
Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, in Spokane, Wash. on March 20, 2017.
celebritiesBill Murray Officially Had the Best Time at His Son's NCAA March Madness Game
Actor Bill Murray attends the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 23, 2017 in San Jose, Calif.
Exercise/Fitness10 Ways to Burn More Calories During Any Type of Workout
pink weights body image health fitness motto stock
Television

Game of Thrones Star Slams Season 7 Spoiler-Seeking Drones Infiltrating the Set: 'They're Low-Lifers'

Megan McCluskey
12:03 PM ET

Liam Cunningham may play former smuggler Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones, but he's definitely not a fan of anyone trying to practice his character's trade on the secrets of the HBO series.

In a recent interview with RTÉ's The Works Presents, the 55-year-old actor expressed his frustration with those who have tried to spoil the show's upcoming seventh season. "They’re low-lifers," he said. "In Spain, we were being live-streamed while we were filming, from drones. Everything we’ve done has been infiltrated, which is terrible."

Cunningham also spoke about how spoilers ruin Thrones' knack for unexpected twists — even for him.

"I’ve seen these cynical critics go, 'Oh my God did you see that last week?' and suddenly the inner child comes out in them because they’ve been outwitted, and they love it!," he explained. "It’s what we pay for. I like it as well, when I am reading the scripts I go, 'Oh you’ve gotta be...you’re sh—ting me,' and I love that."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME