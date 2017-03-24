The Future of the Ryan-Trump Partnership

House Republicans and the White House were dealt an embarrassing blow Thursday as they were forced to reschedule the vote on their replacement for Obamacare to Friday afternoon. Still short on votes for the American Health Care Act, the White House and GOP leadership issued an ultimatum Thursday evening to those who have yet to support the bill, informing them that the time for negotiating is over: they can either vote for the first GOP repeal measure which stands a prayer of passing, or allow the Affordable Care Act to remain in law for the foreseeable future. President Trump is no healthcare ideologue—in a 2000 book he called for universal coverage—so he is more comfortable than House leadership with moving onto the next agenda item and saying "I tried" on Obamacare.

If the vote passes, it'll undoubtedly be a significant victory for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Trump, setting the stage for a continued partnership on the President's agenda. The big question is what happens if today's vote fails. At very least it will strain the alliance of convenience between Ryan and Trump. The pair disagree on a host of policy issues and couldn't be more different stylistically. What's united them has been a common goal, but absent that things could devolve fast. Trump, who passed on a lot of the work of legislating to Ryan, ultimately came to embrace the bill, lobbying various constituencies to try to get it across the finish line. He will certainly own some of the blame for failing to get it done, but he won't go it alone. Trump will have to choose whether to tie failure to Ryan, or to the House Freedom Caucus, the conservative faction which leadership and the White House have called "absolutists" who "can't get to yes" and "moved the goalposts" on the negotiations. Trump took a swing at the Freedom Caucus on Twitter Friday morning, which may be an indication of where he'll go.

The Russia fallout continues for Paul Manafort, who has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Trump gets a new tech whisperer. And Trump's D.C. hotel gets the okay from its landlord: the Trump administration.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

The Biggest Obstacle to Repealing Obamacare: Conservatives

TIME's Sam Frizell on the Freedom Caucus

Senate Votes to Undo Obama-Era Rules Protecting Internet Users' Private Data

Who could be tracking tracking your browser history? [Associated Press]

A Postponed Health-Care Vote, a Big GOP Embarrassment and No Good Options Ahead

The state of play in DC [Washington Post]

Rick Gates Out at America First Policies Over Manafort Ties to Russia

Trump aide pushed from outside group [CNN]

RNC Paid Intel Firm for Clinton Dirt

Firm started by ex-CIA officers initially denied probing Democratic presidential candidate [Politico]

Trump Administration Grants Permit to TransCanada for Keystone Pipeline

Pipeline project still faces opposition from two U.S. states as well as environmentalist groups [Wall Street Journal]

Sound Off

"Today, the House is voting to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare." — President Donald Trump Thursday minutes after the House GOP leadership decided to postpone the vote til Friday

"At the end of the day, we can't make people vote." — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Bits and Bites

President Trump Criticizes Freedom Caucus Ahead of Health Care Vote [TIME]

The Facts Behind 5 Claims President Trump Made in His TIME Interview on Truth [TIME]

House chairman apologizes to colleagues after Trump briefing [Associated Press]

Trump has a new tech whisperer in the White House [Recode]

Senate Votes to Allow Hunting Grizzlies in Alaska Wildlife Refuges [TIME]

Canada's Largest School District Stops New Trips to U.S. Over President Trump's Travel Ban [TIME]

CBO: New Health Care Bill Will Reduce the Deficit by Less and Not Improve Coverage [Associated Press]

President Trump Pretended to Drive a Truck on the White House Lawn [TIME]

A Federal Agency Doesn't See a Problem With the Trump Hotel in D.C. [Associated Press]

Justice Department investigating Rep. Duncan Hunter [San Diego Union Tribune]