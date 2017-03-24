World
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Obamacare Repeal Vote, U.S. Visas and Gummy Bears
President Donald Trump holds a listening session on health care with truckers and CEOs from the American Trucking Associations in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
keystone pipelineTrump Administration Approves Permit to Build Keystone Pipeline
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Women in Healthcare panel at the White House in Washington, DC, March 22, 2017.
celebritiesNot Love, Actually: Emma Thompson Says President Trump Once Asked Her Out
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-AWARD
CongressSenate Votes to Allow Hunting Grizzlies in Alaska Wildlife Refuges
A grizzly bear is pictured in its enclosure at the Alaska Wi
EGYPT-POLITICS-MUBARAK
Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak looks on from his room at the Maadi military hospital in Cairo on May 4, 2015  Mohamed El-Shahed —AFP—Getty Images
Egypt

Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Is Back Home, Officials Say

Maggie Michael/AP
7:45 AM ET

CAIRO — An Egyptian security official says ousted President Hosni Mubarak is back at home, free following his release from custody after legal proceedings that took years during which the country witnessed major upheavals.

The official says Mubarak left the Armed Forces hospital in Cairo's southern suburb of Maadi earlier in the morning on Friday and went to his house in the upscale district of Heliopolis under heavy security measures.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Mubarak's lawyer, Farid el-Deeb, refused to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

The 88-year-old Mubarak was acquitted by the country's top appeals court on March 2 of charges that he ordered the killing of protesters during the 2011 popular uprising that led to his ouster.

