Sports
Search
Sign In
CanadaCanada's Largest School District Stops New Trips to U.S. Over President Trump's Travel Ban
President Donald Trump holds a listening session on health care with truckers and CEOs from the American Trucking Associations in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
CongressThe GOP Doesn't Have the Votes to Pass Their Health Care Bill. They'll Vote on It Friday Anyway
House Republicans Postpone Vote On American Health Care Act
MusicGorillaz Will Release a New Album in April
The Gorillaz performs on stage at The Burswood Dome on Dec. 6, 2010 in Perth, Australia.
White HouseWhite House Defends Devin Nunes' Decision to Brief President Trump on Intelligence Intercepts
Neil Gorsuch, Davin Nunes
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.  Ronald Martinez—Getty Images
Football

Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Were Returned to the Patriots

Associated Press
Mar 23, 2017

(BOSTON) — Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys are back with the New England Patriots.

The jerseys worn by Brady during this year's Super Bowl and the 2015 Super Bowl were returned to Gillette Stadium Thursday, the FBI announced.

Brady's 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots' locker room after the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, touching off an investigation stretching from Boston to the Mexican border.

Mexican authorities searched the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega, where they found the jersey, along with a Brady jersey that disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl. A Denver Broncos helmet also was found.

Ortega has not been charged in the case and has not commented. An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the investigation.

In a statement Thursday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he looks forward to giving the jerseys to Brady when he returns to New England.

Kraft thanked the FBI, Mexican authorities and other law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

"It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together," Kraft said.

The FBI released a photo of the jerseys being held by Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, and Col. Richard McKeon of the Massachusetts State Place. Kraft is standing between the two jerseys and behind the Patriots' five Super Bowl trophies.

"We know how much this means to the Patriots and football fans everywhere, and we are honored to be able to bring these jerseys back to Foxboro," Shaw said.

Colleagues of Ortega said he went to this year's Super Bowl in Houston as a working journalist but spent the week collecting selfies and autographs from football players. Ortega quit his job as director of the tabloid La Prensa earlier on March 14, two days after Brady's jerseys were found.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME