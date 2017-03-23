Gorillaz Will Release a New Album in April

The Gorillaz performs on stage at The Burswood Dome on Dec. 6, 2010 in Perth, Australia.

Gorillaz will return with a new album titled Humanz this spring, the virtual band announced Thursday.

The group also dropped a short film called Saturnz Barz (Spirit House) , Entertainment Weekly reports. The film’s title song “Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)” will appear on the album.

This is the group’s first album since 2010, when it released The Fall . The new 14-track set features collaborations with Vince Staples , Jehnny Beth of Savages, D.R.A.M., Danny Brown, Benjamin Clementine, De La Soul, Grace Jones, Zebra Katz, Kelela, Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Jamie Principle, and Kali Uchis, according to EW .

Gorillaz also released another song called “Hallelujah Money” one day before President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. “In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me. That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself,” the group’s animated bassist Murdoc Niccals, said at the time, according to EW .

Gorillaz will play their full new album in London on Friday before releasing it to the public on April 28.