Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
CongressWatch Live: The House Votes on Legislation to Repeal Obamacare
President Donald Trump arrives to addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Feb. 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
politicsA U.S. President Tried to 'Purge' Members of Congress From His Own Party. Here's Why It Failed
President Roosevelt
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump's Announcement on the Keystone Pipeline
Donald Trump Campaigns In Golden, Colorado
Accident2 Are Dead and Dozens Injured After a Truck Crashed Into a Texas High School Bus
skincare

5 Things Dermatologists Will Never Put on Their Faces

Lisa Lombardi / Health.com
10:00 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

In the pursuit of clear, smooth skin, sometimes what you don't put on your face is just as crucial as what you do. "People bring in bags and bags of products they've tried," says Durham, NC-based dermatologist Brooke Jackson, MD. "But less is often more with skincare." Slathering on every new wonder cream can irritate your face, creating a negative situation, adds Montclair, NJ dermatologist Jeanine Downie, MD. A check-in with a derm should help you come up with the best overall plan for your skin. And there are some questionable products and tools that dermatologists make a point to avoid. Here are the products they say are simply a waste of money—or worse, could actually could damage your skin.

At-home chemical peels

"I NEVER put strong chemical peels on my face at home. Sometimes people buy medical-grade peels online that are too strong for home use. I've seen bad results, such as redness and too much peeling than can lead to long-term scarring and discoloration. They also sometimes cause allergic reactions." —Angela Lamb, MD, Dermatologist, The Mount Sinai Hospital

Loofahs

"I stay away from using a loofah or a buf puf on my face. They are too abrasive and can actually irritate your skin. I have underlying acne and eczema and these sponges–which also tend to attract bacteria—can make both conditions worse." —Jeanine Downie, MD, Director of Image Dermatology in Montclair, NJ

Moisturizers with collagen

"Frankly, I believe that the collagen molecule is too large to work as a topical. The active ingredient does not penetrate the skin, so you're just getting an overly expensive moisturizer." —S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, CEO and Founder of Miami Skin Institute

Abrasive face scrubs

"There is no reason to use abrasive face scrubs, which can be irritating and induce hyperpigmentation. Most people who try them are acne patients and you can't scrub acne away. Your face is being irritated unnecessarily. Instead, I cleanse with a creamy wash using my hands then I use a washcloth to wipe the cleanser off (don't scrub)." —Brooke Jackson, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Skin Wellness Dermatology Associates in Durham, NC

At-home microneedling devices

"I feel there's so much risk of infection from these devices because they create all those tiny holes in the skin. Your skin barrier function is compromised. We do microneedling with radio frequency in the office, but it is in a controlled, cleaner environment so it is safer." —Ava Shamban, MD, a dermatologist in Beverly Hills and author of Heal Your Skin

This article originally appeared on Health.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME