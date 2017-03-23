World
Search
Sign In
CongressCBO: New Health Care Bill Will Reduce the Deficit by Less and Not Improve Coverage
President Trump Meets With Members Of The Congressional Black Caucus
CancerThese Are the Risks of Breast Implants, According to a Surgeon
A breast implant and scalpel
celebritiesThis Is What Happened When Rihanna's Adorable Baby Cousin Got Into Her Makeup
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 7, 2016
PeopleAuction of Rare Diary Highlights What John F. Kennedy Really Thought About Hitler
US President John F. Kennedy's speech in 1963 in Washington D.C.
United Kingdom

Another Victim of the London Terror Attack Has Died

Associated Press
5:49 PM ET

(LONDON) — London police say a 75-year-old man injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge has died of his wounds.

In a statement late Thursday, police said life support was withdrawn from the man and his family has been notified.

The announcement brings to four the number of victims killed in the attack Wednesday in central London. The man identified as the driver of the car that rampaged across the bridge into pedestrians was also killed by police after he jumped out and stabbed a police officer to death.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME