Politics
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpA Federal Agency Doesn't See a Problem With the Trump Hotel in D.C.
Tump International Hotel DC
viralThis Teen Jumped Into Crocodile-Infested Waters to Impress a Girl. It Did Not Go Well
Close-Up Of Crocodile In Forest
isisISIS Is Claiming Attacks Abroad Because It's Losing Its Empire
Suspected Terror Attack Site In Westminster
Donald TrumpThe Facts Behind 5 Claims President Trump Made in His TIME Interview on Truth
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee in the Cabinet Room at the White House March 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
President Trump Attends House GOP Conference At U.S. Capitol
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, speaks during a news conference after a House Republican conference meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Trump warned House Republicans at the closed-door meeting that many of them could lose their seats in the 2018 elections if they don't pass their bill to replace Obamacare.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Congress

No Vote: Republicans Delay Health Care Repeal

Associated Press
3:55 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan.

Prospects for the Republicans' showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute Thursday despite Trump's personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

A senior Republican official said the vote would be delayed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal discussions.

House Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to consider their next steps.

Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME