Politics
Search
Sign In
CongressNo Vote: Republicans Delay Health Care Repeal
President Trump Attends House GOP Conference At U.S. Capitol
viralThis Teen Jumped Into Crocodile-Infested Waters to Impress a Girl. It Did Not Go Well
Close-Up Of Crocodile In Forest
isisISIS Is Claiming Attacks Abroad Because It's Losing Its Empire
Suspected Terror Attack Site In Westminster
Donald TrumpThe Facts Behind 5 Claims President Trump Made in His TIME Interview on Truth
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee in the Cabinet Room at the White House March 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Tump International Hotel DC
An exterior view of the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel at the old post office on October 26, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will attend the hotel's grand opening.  Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images
Donald Trump

A Federal Agency Doesn't See a Problem With the Trump Hotel in D.C.

Michael Biesecker / AP
3:52 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The federal agency overseeing Donald Trump's lease for a luxury hotel in Washington has ruled his election as president doesn't violate the terms of his agreement barring government officials from profiting from the property.

In a letter to the Trump Organization on Thursday, the General Services Administration says it has determined that the president's business is in "full compliance."

The lease for the Trump International Hotel expressly forbids any federal official from participating in the project, a $200 million renovation of a former Post Office building a few blocks from the White House. Numerous ethics experts have questioned whether Trump violated the terms of his lease the moment he took the oath of office.

Trump says he has transferred control of his business empire to his adult children.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME