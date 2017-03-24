U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Obamacare Repeal Vote, U.S. Visas and Gummy Bears

Melissa Chan
8:42 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump demands House vote on Obamacare repeal

The House will vote today on the American Health Care Act after postponing yesterday's scheduled vote. President Donald Trump gave legislators an ultimatum: Pass the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare or risk keeping in place former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, which Trump has repeatedly called a “disaster.”

U.S. embassies to toughen visa screenings

All American embassies have been directed to more carefully vet people trying to obtain U.S. visas, according to the New York Times. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ordered officials to identify "populations warranting increased scrutiny" and make the screening process tougher, Reuters reports.

Haribo factory is coming to America

Haribo, the German candy company known for its gummy bears, plans to build its first factory in the U.S. and start producing its world-famous sweets there by 2020. The production facility will be in Wisconsin. "We're planning to build one of the biggest facilities in the confectionary industry," Haribo of America chief financial officer Wes Saber said in a statement to AFP.

Also:

After Texas A&M elected its first gay student body president, Rick Perry slammed the election as "stolen."

Lawmakers want to boycott companies that help build Trump's border wall.

Scientists can reverse DNA aging in mice, according to a new study.

The National Hockey League is planning to expand in China.

Renters now outnumber homeowners in big American cities.

Instagram will soon let users book appointments through the photo sharing app.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

