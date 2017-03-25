Batman, Wonder Woman and More Come Together in the Epic New Justice LeagueTrailer

The second full-length trailer for Justice League is officially here.

After eight months of anticipation following the release of the first official footage at Comic-Con, fans were gifted Saturday with another look at the upcoming Zack Snyder-helmed superhero flick.

The preview offered a glimpse of the powers of all five of the Justice League's members: Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) — as well as the evil they will be up against to save the world.

Watch the full trailer above.

Justice League hits theaters Nov. 17, 2017.