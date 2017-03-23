Police stand guard outside Westminster Abbey after the terror attack at Westminster in London, U.K., on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Police stand guard outside Westminster Abbey after the terror attack at Westminster in London, U.K., on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know About the Suspected London Attacker

London's Metropolitan Police Force formally identified the man they believe was behind the Westminster Parliament attacks as Khalid Masood.

Here's what you need to know.

What happened?

Police say they believe Masood drove a rental car into pedestrians walking on Westminster Bridge, near the British Parliament. He then fatally stabbed a police officer outside the Parliament before being shot and killed, officials said. Including Masood, four people were killed and around 40 are thought to be injured.

Who Was The Attacker?

Masood, 52, was a British man born in Kent, a county in South East England, police said. He was known to police and had multiple previous convictions including for inflicting grievous bodily harm and for possessing offensive weapons, according to a police statement.

Masood, who also went by other aliases, was last convicted in 2003 for possessing a knife, the police statement said. He had no terrorism convictions and police said there was "no prior intelligence" about his intentions to commit an attack, the Associated Press reports.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier told lawmakers that Masood was "not part of the current intelligence picture."

Did he act alone?

May told lawmakers on Wednesday that it was believed Masood "acted alone." ISIS have claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Associated Press. Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley had said earlier that the attack was "inspired by international terrorism."