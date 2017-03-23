United KindgomWhat to Know About the Suspected London Attacker
Developments And Reaction Following The London Terror Attack
TerrorismAmerican Tourist Killed in London Attack Was Celebrating His Wedding Anniversary: 'This Pain Is So Heartwrenching'
Kurt and Melissa Cochran
CongressGOP Intelligence Chairman Apologizes for Not Talking to Democrats Before White House Trip
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Hearing On Alleged Russian Election Meddling
CongressOnly 17 Percent of Voters Like the GOP Health Care Bill: Poll
Paul Ryan
Late Night Television

James Corden Says the Criticism of Jimmy Fallon's Trump Interview Was 'Really Unfair'

Megan McCluskey
1:05 PM ET

James Corden doesn't agree with those who criticized Jimmy Fallon for tousling President Donald Trump's hair during his September interview on The Tonight Show.

While speaking at PaleyFest Wednesday, the Late, Late Show host came to the defense of his fellow late night pundit, asserting that he felt many were too quick to judge Fallon.

"There was the thing that happened with Jimmy Fallon and he got quite a lot of criticism," he said, according to Vanity Fair. "I felt that was really unfair because I don’t think anyone asked him the right questions."

Corden went on to reveal that he would have played a game with Trump if the then-candidate had appeared on his show during the election cycle.

"The game I wanted to play if he came on the show was called 'Stand By It or Take It Back,'" he explained. "I would read Donald Trump things that he had said on the campaign trail. I would say, [he’d] have two paddles, you can stand by it or take it back. If you take it back, you take it back forever. If you stand by it, you’ve got to tell me why, and I felt like that was such a good game."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME