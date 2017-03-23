awardsHere's the Real Reason Why Ryan Gosling Couldn't Stop Laughing During the Oscars Mix-Up
Belgium

Belgian Authorities Raise Security After Man Drives Towards Pedestrians on Busy Street

Associated Press
10:45 AM ET

(BRUSSELS) — Belgian authorities have raised security in the port of Antwerp after a car with French license plates drove at high speed through a busy shopping street, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way.

The federal prosecutor's office said the car was intercepted late Thursday morning at the port docks and a Frenchman living in France was arrested. Authorities then raised security in the center of town, in places where people normally gather.

In the car, authorities said they found knives, a shotgun and a gas can with an unknown liquid.

The office said "because of these elements, and the events in London yesterday, the case is being taken on by the federal prosecutor's office," which usually deals with extremist attacks.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said "we remain vigilant. Our security services have done excellent work."

The events happened a day after the nation held remembrance services for the Brussels airport and subway attacks, which killed 32 people on March 22, 2016.

