Late Night Television

Woody Harrelson Just Dropped His Star Wars Character's Name

Melissa Locker
1:54 PM ET

Woody Harrelson is giving up a few tidbits about his upcoming Star Wars role.

While the cast photo makes it clear that Harrelson has a role in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off about the life of the young Han Solo, few details are known about the film let alone Harrelson’s role in it. When he stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Jimmy Fallon was determined to get some answers out of him, and while Harrelson skillfully avoided spilling the beans, he did drop some promising details. “I’m playing a guy named Beckett, who is kind of a criminal, and I am a mentor to Han,” he said, adding: “That’s all I can say.”

When Fallon sneakily put the cast photo in front of him, Harrelson wouldn’t confirm or deny that the cast, which includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian, were sitting on Solo’s ship the Millennium Falcon. However, was willing to admit that the wookiee in the corner was indeed Chewbacca.

Harrelson’s vagueness wasn’t limited to Star Wars and the presumed airtight NDA he signed, though. When Fallon asked him about the origin story of his recent live-streamed film, Lost in London, Harrelson admitted he had a run in with the police, but was otherwise mum on the details. “Sometimes people misunderstand each other, tempers fly, and the next thing you know, you’re running from a sea of blue,” Harrelson said. Clearly the man knows how to keep a secret.

