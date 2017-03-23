genderWhy All Bathrooms Should Be Gender-Neutral
Jacob Tobia identifies as genderqueer
BelgiumBelgian Authorities Raise Security After Man Drives Towards Pedestrians on Busy Street
Police officers and and Sedee-Dovo, the mine clearance service of Belgian defence, patrol in Antwerp where Belgian police arrested a man on March 23, 2017 after he tried to drive into a crowd at high-speed in a shopping area in the port city of Antwerp, a police chief said.
moviesWatch the New Teaser Trailer for the Love Actually Sequel
love actually trailer sequel red nose day
moviesBehind the Scenes of the Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
power-rangers-fb
Kevin Wheel of Fortune A Streetcar Naked Desire
Wheel of Fortune
Television

Wheel of Fortune Contestant Says Streetcar Fail ‘Taught Me How to Embrace Embarrassment’

Melissa Chan
10:21 AM ET

The Wheel of Fortune contestant who was widely ridiculed on social media this week for failing to solve a nearly completed A Streetcar Named Desire puzzle is taking his flub in stride.

Kevin Haas, an analyst at a local food manufacturer from Ohio, said he’s now able to join the masses in laughing at himself since going viral Tuesday. The married father of twin girls was one letter away from solving the puzzle, which was the title of the famous play by Tennessee Williams. But instead of guessing the letter “M” in the word “named,” he said “K” for “naked.” Social media users erupted in both laughter and jeers.

“To be on Wheel of Fortune has always been a dream of mine, though the reality right now may seem like the opposite,” Haas, who declined an interview, said in a statement issued through the show. “Needless to say, I have learned a great deal from this experience. It has taught me how to embrace embarrassment and failure with a smile.”

Haas said the mistake was also a literature lesson. “Yes, it has taught me the correct title of that famous 1947 Broadway play,” he said. "I am happy I brought so many smiles to you all, and so I will smile with you and look back onto this moment and join you in the laughs. That my friends, is the naked truth.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME