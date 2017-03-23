Three elderly women holding one another and laughing out loud, outdoors in a green environment on an overcast day.

Three elderly women holding one another and laughing out loud, outdoors in a green environment on an overcast day. Lucia Lambriex—Getty Images

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

90 is the New 60

1. On living longer: Will 90 become the new 60?

By David Steinsaltz in Nautilus

2. The most frightening thing about North Korea is what happens if it rapidly collapses.

By Harry J. Kazianis in the Week

3. Can the truth survive? 2016’s fake news may be leading to 2017’s false memories.

By Brian Resnick at Vox

4. Why don’t more young people go into science? “We don’t fail well.”

By Sara Whitlock in STAT News

5. This college alternative only gets paid if grads earn a salary.

By Ainsley Harris in Fast Company

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.