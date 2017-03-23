Late Night TelevisionJames Corden Says the Criticism of Jimmy Fallon's Trump Interview Was 'Really Unfair'
Five Best Ideas

90 is the New 60

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. On living longer: Will 90 become the new 60?

By David Steinsaltz in Nautilus

2. The most frightening thing about North Korea is what happens if it rapidly collapses.

By Harry J. Kazianis in the Week

3. Can the truth survive? 2016’s fake news may be leading to 2017’s false memories.

By Brian Resnick at Vox

4. Why don’t more young people go into science? “We don’t fail well.”

By Sara Whitlock in STAT News

5. This college alternative only gets paid if grads earn a salary.

By Ainsley Harris in Fast Company

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
