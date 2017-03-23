Mosul offensiveAn Unexpected Encounter in Mosul's Ruins
A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces on the western side of Mosul on March 19, 2017.
CongressDemocrats Just Moved Closer to Filibustering Neil Gorsuch
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
awardsHere's the Real Reason Why Ryan Gosling Couldn't Stop Laughing During the Oscars Mix-Up
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
UkraineFormer Russian Lawmaker Denis Voronenkov Shot Dead in Kiev
Denis Voronenkov
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Dubs Neil Gorsuch's Nomination 'One of the Greatest Thefts in Modern Politics'

Megan McCluskey
11:43 AM ET

In the wake of the third day of Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearings to become a Supreme Court justice, Republicans and Democrats have for partisanship on the committee. But it was the Republicans who Seth Meyers slammed for their attitude toward President Donald Trump's nominee.

Following "A Closer Look" at the ongoing investigation of the Trump team's potential ties to Russia and the president's false wiretapping claims, the Late Night host dissected the cheerful demeanor of several GOP senators throughout Gorsuch's testimony.

"Republicans were probably so giddy during the hearings because they knew they were getting away with one of the greatest thefts in modern politics, the stealing of a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court from President Obama," Meyers said. "And on top of that they got a conservative nominee who's shared very little about his actual views."

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME