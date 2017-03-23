United KingdomThe London Attacker Was Known to Intelligence Services, Prime Minister Says
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing street following the terrorist incident in westminster on March 22, 2017 in London, England.
queen elizabethBritain's Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to Police After London Attacks
The Queen Receives The President Of Kazakhstan
CongressThe Republican Health Care Bill Is on the Brink Hours Before a Critical Vote
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum on March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The House vote to repeal Obamacare is expected on March 23.
2016 ElectionU.S. Officials Are Investigating President Trump's Former Campaign Chief's Financial Records
Republican National Convention
Employee, Volkmar Dohmen, stands in front of Xenon arc lamps that form a large artificial sun at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) on March 21, 2017 in Juelich, Germany.
Employee, Volkmar Dohmen, stands in front of Xenon arc lamps that form a large artificial sun at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) on March 21, 2017 in Juelich, Germany. Alliance—Barcroft Media/Getty Images
energy

German Scientists Just Tested the 'World's Largest Artificial Sun'

Frank Jordans / AP
8:11 AM ET

(BERLIN) — Scientists in Germany flipped the switch Thursday on what's being described as "the world's largest artificial sun" and which they hope will help shed light on new ways of making climate-friendly fuel.

The giant honeycomb-like setup of 149 spotlights — officially known as "Synlight" — in Juelich, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Cologne, uses xenon short-arc lamps normally found in cinemas to simulate natural sunlight that's often in short supply in Germany at this time of year.

By focusing the entire array on a single 20-by-20 centimeter (8x8 inch) spot, scientists from the German Aerospace Center, or DLR, will be able to produce the equivalent of 10,000 times the amount of solar radiation that would normally shine on the same surface.

Creating such furnace-like conditions — with temperatures of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius (5,432 Fahrenheit) — is key to testing novel ways of making hydrogen, according to Bernhard Hoffschmidt, the director of DLR's Institute for Solar Research.

Many consider hydrogen to be the fuel of the future because it produces no carbon emissions when burned, meaning it doesn't add to global warming. But since hydrogen doesn't occur naturally, it first has to be made by splitting water into its two components — the other being oxygen — in a process that currently requires large amounts of electricity.

Researchers hope to bypass the electricity stage by tapping into the enormous amount of energy that reaches Earth in the form of light from the sun.

Hoffschmidt said the dazzling display is designed to take experiments done in smaller labs to the next level, adding that once researchers have mastered hydrogen-making techniques with Synlight's 350-kilowatt array, the process can be scaled up ten-fold on the way to reaching a level fit for industry.

The goal is to eventually use actual sunlight rather than the artificial light produced at the Juelich experiment, which requires as much electricity in four hours as a four-person household would use in a year.

Hoffschmidt conceded that hydrogen isn't without its problems — for one thing it's incredibly volatile — but by combining it with carbon monoxide produced from renewable sources, scientists would, for example, be able to make eco-friendly kerosene for the aviation industry.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME