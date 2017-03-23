TelevisionThis Exclusive Clip From the Planet Earth II Finale Goes Where You'd Least Expect It
cities-facebook
IsraelIsraeli Police Arrest Suspect in String of Bomb Threats Against Jewish Community Centers
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 officers search the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nev.
United KingdomISIS Claims Responsibility for London Attack
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-INCIDENT-ATTACK
TelevisionStephen Colbert Has Some Fake News to Make 'Big Angry' President Trump Happy
Michelle Obama Hosts Event For Spouses Of Government Leaders During UN General Assembly
US-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC
British singer Adele performs onstage during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.  Valerie Macon—AFP—Getty Images
Entertainment

Someone Is Actually Selling a Bag of Air From an Adele Concert

Zamira Rahim
9:42 AM ET

An entrepreneurial Adele fan is trying to cash in on a whole new way to experience one of her concerts.

Shaun McDonough put up a listing on eBay for a bag filled with air he claims is from Adele's recent performance at the Adelaide Oval in Australia, Mashable reports. A label on the outside reads "legit bag of air," according to the picture accompanying the listing.

The air-filled bag reportedly got up to 200 Australian dollars — the equivalent of about $150 — before eBay removed the original listing due to a violation of the site's "No Item" policy, according to Mashable. The e-commerce site does not allow the selling of items that are "intangible."

A second listing for the bag appeared on the site Thursday morning and bids stand at more than 15 Australian dollars.

"Get some adele history any fan must have this. Get in quick this time!! You're are bidding on a coles bag the air inside is a bonus for the buyer. It was up to almost 2500 before it was taken down by ebay!!," McDonough wrote on the new post.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME