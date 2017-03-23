Someone Is Actually Selling a Bag of Air From an Adele Concert

An entrepreneurial Adele fan is trying to cash in on a whole new way to experience one of her concerts.

Shaun McDonough put up a listing on eBay for a bag filled with air he claims is from Adele's recent performance at the Adelaide Oval in Australia, Mashable reports . A label on the outside reads "legit bag of air," according to the picture accompanying the listing.

The air-filled bag reportedly got up to 200 Australian dollars — the equivalent of about $150 — before eBay removed the original listing due to a violation of the site's "No Item" policy, according to Mashable. The e-commerce site does not allow the selling of items that are "intangible."

A second listing for the bag appeared on the site Thursday morning and bids stand at more than 15 Australian dollars.

"Get some adele history any fan must have this. Get in quick this time!! You're are bidding on a coles bag the air inside is a bonus for the buyer. It was up to almost 2500 before it was taken down by ebay!!," McDonough wrote on the new post.